Simon Grayson hoping to sign Robbin Ruiter and wants competition for number one spot

Simon Grayson says Jason Steele will have to fight it out with Robbin Ruiter for the number one jersey, if the Dutchman joins on a permanent deal.

Ruiter was excellent again at Glanford Park in last night’s friendly, just hours after Steele signed a four-year deal.

Grayson confirmed he will sit down with Ruiter’s representatives to see if a deal can be struck.

He said: “He [Robbin] has impressed, he’s been very composed and done everything required.

“He’s made big saves when he’s had to, he’s been very good. We’ll analyse the situation, talk to his representatives and see if there’s a deal to be done.

“I think we were always looking to bring two in, with Jordan and Vito going out.

“You need to carry good goalkeepers. If we get another in, with Robbin, that might allow Max (Stryjek) to go out on loan.

“Robbin has come in and done very well so we’ll see if there’s a deal to be done.”

Steele joined Sunderland in a deal thought to be worth around £500,000 but Grayson said that is no guarantee that he will be first-choice for the upcoming season.

He said: “Neither. That’s how it always has to be, even last year at Preston I started with Anders Lindegaard from Manchester United and after seven games brought in a free transfer from Fleetwood [Chris Maxwell] who was one of the best players we had.

“Competition for places, whether goalkeepers or whatever, that’s what it is all about.

“It’s no secret we’ve needed a goalkeeper, Jason knows the Championship and what it is like, he’s a local lad who needs no introduction to the area and he’s a good acquisition for us.”

Grayson also said Lewis Grabban would bring much-needed versatility and experience up front.

The 29-year-old joins on a season-long loan.

Grayson said: “With Lewis Grabban you’re getting an experienced Championship striker who knows the division.

“He could quite easily have stayed with Bournemouth but swapped one end of the country for the other.

“That shows a good attitude and willingness to get back playing and his experience will be vital as we’re a young team at the top end of the pitch.

“He’s versatile, can play out wide or as a straight number nine, and he’s got goals in him, that’s the main reason we brought him.”