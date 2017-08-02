Simon Grayson gives transfer update on Jeremain Lens and Robbin Ruiter

Sunderland boss Simon Grayson has revealed talks are ongoing with Besiktas over Jeremain Lens - and he expects the player to leave the club 'very soon'.

The Black Cats forward is set to miss Friday's Championship game against Derby County through injury, even if he's still at the club.

Sunderland rejected a bid from the Turksih side earlier this week for Lens, but Grayson says negotiations are ongoing with Besiktas.

He said: "He (Lens) is injured at this moment in time as he has been for the last 10 days.

"I'm led to believe there's talks going on still with Besiktas and something could happen very soon and if it is he'll move on.

"He's part of a group who showed a desire to leave after the club was relegated. Whoever wants to be here we'll keep, whoever doesn't I will drive them away myself and we'll move on with new ones."

One new signing looks like being Robbin Ruiter, with Grayson revealing the Dutch goalkeeper has had a medical ahead of a free transfer move to the Stadium of Light.

However, the 30-year-old is unlikely to play in Friday's game against Derby.

"He's having a medical this afternoon so we're hoping we get it completed today and he becomes our player," added Grayson.

"He impressed us in pre-season, went back to Holland to sort a few issues out and as it stands we are very close to doing a deal.

"It might be a rush for him (Friday) given he probably hasn't trained since the Bradford game nearly 10 days ago so we'll see where he is tomorrow morning but it's probably the bigger picture we've got him for rather than Friday."