Simon Grayson explains what James Vaughan will bring to Sunderland

Sunderland boss Simon Grayson says James Vaughan will bring a much needed physical presence to the Wearside attack.

New signings up front have been a key priority for Grayson, who has had to rely on Lynden Gooch and youngster Josh Maja to lead the line in pre-season.

The signing of Vaughan, who has committed to a two-year deal, represents a breakthrough for the new manager. The Echo understands Vaughan has cost Sunderland comfortably less than the £1 million initially touted. The striker has just one year left on his remaining deal

Grayson said: "James has good experience and he scored a lot of goals last year. He’s a player who will come into the squad and give us something different because I think we were missing a striker with a physical presence – and he certainly brings that attribute. He’s mobile, he knows where the goal is and he fits in with the ethos that we’re trying to bring to Sunderland."

After a number of injury hit seasons Vaughan found a rich vein of form for Bury, scoring 24 league goals and finishing as the second top scorer in League One.

Earlier on Thursday Bury chairman Stewart Day said they could not deny him the chance to move to the 'biggest club outside the Premier League'.