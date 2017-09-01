Simon Grayson explains what his three deadline day additions will bring to Sunderland

Simon Grayson is pleased to have added depth and variety to his Sunderland squad on deadline day.

The Black Cats boss sealed a cut-price swoop for Premier League trio Marc Wilson, Jonny Williams and Callum McManaman.

Grayson has reflected on his deadline business at the end of what he feels was a ‘good window’ for Sunderland, and explained how the new players are likely to fit into his Black Cats squad.

Former Bournemouth defender Wilson has signed a one-year contract and Grayson says he will offer experience and versatility.

He said: “Marc Wilson is a centre-half and he plays for the Republic of Ireland – we are delighted to beat competition from Premier League clubs to get him.

“His experience will be vital and he can play as a holding midfield player as well. so we are delighted that he has turned down those opportunities to come here.

“He is looking to play regular first-team football which he will get here and he knows quite a lot of the lads. so it will make an easily transition for settling in.”

With Wahbi Khazri leaving for Rennes on loan, Grayson moved to strengthen his attacking midfield options by bringing in Wales cap Williams and West Brom’s Callum McManaman.

He said: “Jonny Williams is an attacking midfield player and part of the Welsh squad, He played in the Euros (last year) and comes on loan from Crystal Palace.

“He has great commitment and when we agreed the deal he drove eight hours from Cardiff to get here.

“He showed his commitment. He is a tidy footballer and he is the kind of player who will get on the ball and make things happen.

“We also did Callum McManaman from West Brom.

“He’s a quick winger who likes to run at people and all these players are looking to strengthen the squad and help contribute to a successful season.

“We are delighted to have all three and I think it rounds off what has probably been a good window for us.”