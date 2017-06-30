Simon Grayson discusses his tactical approach after joining Sunderland

Simon Grayson says he wants his Sunderland side to be tactically flexible in the Championship this season.

The 47-year-old meets his players for the first time today before jetting out to Austria for a training camp tomorrow.

Sunderland play their first game of the Championship season on August 4th against Derby County and the experienced second tier boss says he will mix things up throughout the season to keep opponents guessing.

After an acrimonious relegation last season Grayson has said creating a 'happy' envirnoment will be key.

He said: "What I want to bring to Sunderland is a winning mentality. To win football matches, whether you have the ball for a long time or if whether you don't. It is about winning matches, that's what you want to try and create, a happy environment, players wanting to come into training and making it a special place to train, not turning up and it being a chore. Come here to enjoy yourselves.

"The matchday situation is the same, we want to get winning football matches," he added.

"We'll play different systems, I've never been one to set my stall out and play in the same system week in, week out. We want to keep people second guessing. I keep repeating, it is about winning football matches, and we'll do whatever it takes to do that."