Simon Grayson calls on Sunderland to give Chris Coleman time and reveals he only met Ellis Short twice

Simon Grayson has called on Sunderland to give his replacement Chris Coleman time to turn the club's ailing fortunes around.

Grayson - who revealed he only met owner Ellis Short twice - was dismissed at the end of last month after a run of just one win in 18 games in charge, and facing the real possibility of a second consecutive relegation.

Simon Grayson.

But the 47-year-old insists he never lost belief in the job he was doing at the Stadium of Light - and believes Coleman must be afforded more space to make an impression.

Coleman, who flew up from Wales early this morning, met the players at the Academy of Light this morning before taking training. An official announcement confirming his appointment is due later today.

Sunderland are bottom of the Championship following the 2-2 draw with Millwall at the Stadium of Light on Saturday - Sunderland breaking a new record for the longest run without a win at home in all competitions - 20 games.

Grayson told BBC Radio Five Live's Sportsweek: "I suffered the consequences of not winning enough matches and not being given enough time to turn it around.

"I had no disbelief with the group of the players that I had that we wouldn't be able to turn it around, and I'm sure Chris will be thinking the same thing.

"I think the biggest thing Chris will need is time because it does not happen overnight. You can't turn a club around so quickly when it's been through some real dark stages, and that's what he will need to make it a success again."

Grayson revealed he only met Black Cats owner Ellis Short twice - once during his appointment process, then after the first game of the season in the Championship.

"I met him (Short) when I was interviewed for the job and at the first game of the season and that was the last I heard or saw of him," added Grayson.

"In his defence he's put about £250million into the football club and he's still funding it now, and that's a hell of a lot of money for somebody to invest in a business.

"I think it's been mis-managed for many different reasons, a lot of money has been wasted over the years in different areas or the club, and it comes to the point where maybe enough is enough."