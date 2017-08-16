Sheffield Wednesday v Sunderland team news: Star strikers miss out for hosts

Fernando Forestieri has again been left out of the Sheffield Wednesday squad.
Jordan Rhodes and former Black Cat Steven Fletcher are on the bench.
Sunderland boss Simon Grayson has named an unchanged side.
Sunderland XI: Steele; Jones, Browning, Kone, Galloway; Honeyman, Cattermole, Ndong, McGeady; Vaughan, Grabban
Subs: Ruiter, O'Shea, Gibson, Khazri, Matthews, Gooch, Asoro
Sheffield Wednesday XI: Westwood; Hunt, Lees, Pudil, Reach; Wallace, Jones, Abdi, Bannan; Winnall, Hooper
Subs: Wildsmith, Fox, Rhodes, Fletcher, Palmer, Matias, Boyd
Almost Done!
Registering with Sunderland Echo means you're ok with our terms and conditions.