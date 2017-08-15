Sheffield Wednesday star set to return for Sunderland clash but former Black Cat a doubt

Sheffield Wednesday boss Carlos Carvalhal says Steven Fletcher is a doubt for tomorrow night's league clash against Sunderland.

The former Black Cats striker, who left Wearside for Sheffield last summer, picked up a knee problem during the 1-1 draw with QPR on Saturday.

He will train today with a decision then to be made on his fitness. Fletcher scored 11 goals for the Owls last season.

Star striker Fernando Forestieri will return to the first team fold after missing the QPR game due to disciplinary issues.

The Italian was part of a training ground bust-up last week but his manager says 'there is no problem now', but did not confirm that he will definitely return to the match day squad.

Carvalhal told the Sheffield Star: "He is training with the team, I don't want to talk too much about that. It's a general situation and I explained things happen in football, we have rules like the red card, like traffic rules when you do something you can't do.

"It's nothing different than what happens in other clubs. When we decide to play him he will play if we don't decide to play him he won't play."

Central defender Glen Loovens is also a doubt for the game, with former Sunderland players Ross Wallace and Keiren Westwood likely to start.

Carvalhal said: "Sunderland have started well, they are one of favourites to be promoted, we know what to expect because they are strong."

The Portugese boss is already under pressure after a slow start to the season, with his expensively assembled squad narrowly missing out on promotion in the last two campaigns.

Various reports have named former Sunderland boss David Moyes as a potential shock replacement.