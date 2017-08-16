Sheffield Wednesday 1-1 Sunderland: Player ratings as defensive effort earns point

Sunderland claimed a tense draw at Hillsborough to maintain their unbeaten start to the season.
Here's how the Black Cats rated...
JASON STEELE
Perhaps caught flat-footed for the equaliser but it was a strike of outstanding quality that would have beaten most. 6
BILLY JONES
Struggled to cope with Adam Reach, who was relentless in his raids up the left wing. Won a lot in the air. 5
TYIAS BROWNING
Superb at the back. A defender of real stature depsite his age. Strong in the air and decisive with the ball on the ground. 8
LAMINE KONE
Outstanding all evening, a shame that his loose pass would lead to Wednesday's equaliser. 7
BRENDAN GALLOWAY
Booked for a rash challenge but a good defensive display and generally had the better of Ross Wallace. 6
GEORGE HONEYMAN
Tireless down the right and showed excellent composure again in front of goal. Offered Jones much needed cover. 7
LEE CATTERMOLE
Some poor passing in the first half wasted promising openings but off the ball typically tenacious. 6
DIDIER NDONG
Brilliant energy off the ball, doing his best to haul side up the field with his pressing. He and Cattermole were overrun in the latter stages. 7
AIDEN McGEADY
Set pieces caused the Owls all sorts of problems and chalked another assist. Lost the ball too regularly, however. 6
JAMES VAUGHAN
Should have hit the target early in the second half but offered his side an outlet in the air again. 6
LEWIS GRABBAN
Missed a glorious chance in the first half and faded in the second. His vision offered a threat on the counter early on. 5
Subs: Ruiter, Khazri (McGeady, 78), Matthews, O'Shea, Gibson (Cattermole, 87), Gooch (Grabban, 83), Asoro
Sheffield Wednesday XI: Westwood; Hunt, Lees, Pudil, Reach; Jones, Bannan, Abdi, Wallace; Hooper, Winnall
Subs: Wildsmith, Fox, Rhodes (Winnall,70) , Fletcher (Abdi, 45), Palmer (Hunt, 83), Matias, Boyd
