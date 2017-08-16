Sheffield Wednesday 1-1 Sunderland: How SAFC fans reacted to a point at Hillsborough

Have your say

Sunderland extended their unbeaten start to the season with a 1-1 Championship draw at Sheffield Wednesday tonight.

George Honeyman’s early strike had the Black Cats on course for a second successive away victory until David Jones levelled 20 minutes from time.

Now it’s on to Saturday’s eagerly-anticipated visit of undefeated Leeds to the Stadium of Light.

Here’s how some Sunderland fans reacted to tonight’s Hillsborough point.

@ConnorSAFC1994: Swear people just love to moan, probably the hardest start of everyone in the league and picked up 5 points from 3 games? Never happy

@DanielJenks89: Good point tonight. 5 points from a possible 9 is something most fans thought wouldn’t be achievable at the start of the month

@pumayo: hard to be satisfied with a point but wednesday are strong.

@peterjames73: Decent result. Will be a very good start to the season providing we beat Leeds on Saturday.

@leccymeter: Need to convert our chances, we need an out and out striker. Fair result in the end.

@al_smith11: I would have taken 5 points from those first 3 games. Solid start. Couple of decent additions&a top 6 finish shouldn’t be unachievable

@PhillipsSAFC: Point away from home and still unbeaten, we go again! away fans were 10/10 as always!! Bring on Leeds

@Antisaint13: #safc team looked tired. That’s the issue with not making any changes game to game.

@Ramos99FTM: Would have took a point before the match. 1st Half we really should have had more but we were really poor on the 2nd

@RyanKeithHughes: Tremendous point at a tough place to visit. Need a striker amd still a wafer thin squad like. Now for Dirty Leeds HAWAYYYY

@UsainWatmore: Haway! We need to beat Leeds!!!! Home, afternoon match. The lads better be up for it

@KennaSAFC: Fair result. We played better first half, #swfc the second

@waldron1994: Nail biting stuff watching @SunderlandAFC. Be chewing me skin off soon

@murton_peter: Good point away at a difficult place. With safc and Leeds close to top looking forward to the game at weekend. Should be good atmos

@S3rgio3: Good point. Onwards

@waynecole3: 5 points from the 1st 3 games! Happy enough with that! Canny this Championship lark

@Brylcream_Boy: Loving this season already just plodding along undefeated...we will turn Leeds over at the weekend onward and upward

@Adam_SAFC: Would’ve been over the moon with 5 points with a bit of fight from those 3 before a ball was kicked, so happy with the start to the season

@johne113: Happy with a point . looked a bit leggy 2nd half but love the workrate

@LiamChapplow: If we can beat Leeds Saturday these 4 Pts from Norwich and Sheff wed will be very valuable!

@B_Jacko_: Happy with the point but Vaughan has got to do better in front of goal, he’s had class chances in all 3 league games