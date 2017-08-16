Sheffield Wednesday 1-1 Sunderland: Black Cats hold on after second-half siege

Sunderland held on to their unbeaten start to the season despite intense late pressure from Sheffield Wednesday.

The hosts responded to George Honeyman's early goal with a barrage of attacks in the second half, with David Jones securing the equaliser and a number of players going close to scoring the winner.

Simon Grayson settled for a point by reinforcing his midfield, a draw a worthy reward for their defensive efforts but one that will frustrate Owls boss Carlos Carvalhal.

After such a fine result away at Carrow Road, the 2,600 travelling fans could scarcely believe Sunderland's early break.

The game came to an early halt as Wednesday right-back Jack Hunt received treatment. Hunt had taken a knock after a 50/50 challenge with James Vaughan, a passage of play in which the ball was also burst.

Within second of the restart, and with Hunt on the sideline, the Black Cats were ahead. Vaughan released Aiden McGeady in space, who drove into the box and squared for Honeyman. The youngster needed a touch to control the ball, but finished confidently.

The Owls quickly recovered from their early set back, lining up in a 4-4-2 diamond and moving the ball confidently.

Makeshift left-back Adam Reach was causing problems, getting high up the pitch whenever his team took the ball. He fashioned Wednesday's best chance of the half, crossing for Sam Winnall, who could only shoot straight at Jason Steele.

For all their possession, and their impressive fluidity, the hosts struggled to create openings and it was Sunderland who had the best chances, particularly set pieces.

Billy Jones headed wide at the front post from a McGeady corner, with Lewis Grabban missing a similar chance from a free-kick.

Brendan Galloway also forced a good, low save from Keiren Westwood as he advanced into the box, with Sunderland going into the break having absorbed a lot of pressure off the ball.

Seemingly unimpressed with his side's lack of cutting edge, Carlos Carvalhal brought off attacking midfielder Almen Abdi, introducing former Black Cat Steven Fletcher on the left-hand side of a 4-3-3.

The pattern of the game continued much as it had been for the first half, with the hosts dominating the ball but Sunderland defending resolutely.

The Black Cats created the best two openings in the early stages of the half, James Vaughan just unable to connect with a McGeady cross. Keiren Westwood, badly out of position for the first goal, had come to punch clear but got nowhere near.

Vaughan ought to have hit the target minutes later, volleying wide after McGeady's cross was deflected into his path.

Wednesday's first effort of the half came just after the hour mark, with Gary Hooper heading Barry Bannan's cross towards goal. The ball was dipping at the crucial moment but Steele was on hand to turn it over.

Their, equaliser, when it came, was a stunner.

A rare error from Lamine Kone, sending a stray pass into midfield, was picked up by David Jones, who took just one touch before sending the ball into the top corner from the best part of 30 yards.

Sunderland suddenly were flagging, substitute Jordan Rhodes heading just over soon after.

From there the Black Cats struggled, cut open time and time again, with gaps appearing all over the field. An almighty goalmouth scramble was just cleared, before Gary Hooper rattled the bar from inside the area.

Grayson made three changes to strengthen his midfield, his side just about protecting their unbeaten start to the season.