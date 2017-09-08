Sheffield United boss on Sunderland clash and his admiration for Simon Grayson

Sheffield Unites boss Chris Wilder says Simon Grayson is an inspiration to Championship managers working on a small budget.

Grayson's Preston side overcame a dreadful start to the last campaign and at one stage were in play-off contention.

His work on a shoestring budget was one of they key reasons Sunderland offered him the vacant managerial post and he is hoping to repeat the trick this season, albeit with a significantly higher wage bill.

Wilder's Blades have been one of the surprise packages in the early stages of the season, currently sitting in a play-off spot.

He says Grayson showed teams like his can be a success.

He told the Sheffield Star: "What Simon did there [at Preston] proves you can do it without large amounts of cash. Organisation, good characters and a great team spirit can take you a long way. You can have the most expensive (players) out there but, if you don’t have those qualities, you won’t get very far."

Despite their strong start Sheffield United are yet to win on the road, but Wilder says they will not change their attacking approach.

"We won’t change our approach. We’ve played two very tough games on the road. Middlesbrough are everyone’s favourites to go up and Cardiff City, the early leaders, have started off like a house on fire. But we were in both games and certainly, at Middlesbrough, should have taken a point," he said.

“We’re a team that likes to attack, that likes to get forward and play exciting football, that’s not going to alter. I don’t think our fans would want us to and I don’t think it should.”