Sheffield United boss agrees new deal amid Sunderland links, Cats forward edges closer to exit door

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder - who had been linked with the vacant Sunderland job - has agreed a contract extension with the Blades.

Wilder led United to the League One title last season on the back of his League Two success with Northampton Town the season before.

Sunderland forward Fabio Borini.

His success has inevitably led to Wilder being strongly linked with vacant managerial jobs, including the post at the Stadium of Light.

Almost five weeks on and Sunderland, who are in the middle of takeover talks with a group of German investors, are yet to replace David Moyes.

Wilder had two years left on his remaining deal but is now poised to pen a new contract.

"I'm delighted and proud to manage this football club," he told BBC Radio Sheffield.

"There's been talks right from the end of last season and I think we've agreed a deal in principle to extend my contract by another year.

"I had two years left so it was up to the owners to come to me and fair play they have done - and I've been comfortable with how it's been handled.

"Everyone knows my affection for this football club and I am ambitious and I want to achieve all my ambitions here."

* For the latest Sunderland AFC news follow our live blog here:

Meanwhile, Fabio Borini's spell at Sunderland increasingly looks to be coming to an end after fresh reports AC Milan are keen on bringing the forward back to Italy.

Sport Italia are reporting that Borini and his agent Roberto de Fanti met with officials from AC Milan this week to discuss a possible transfer.

No deal is currently in place and it would appear the Italian giants hope to get some of their existing players off the books though before they make a move for Borini.

That could result in a move away from Wearside dragging into the summer, with the Sunderland squad due back at the Academy of Light on Thursday for the first day of pre-season.

Lazio and Scottish giants Celtic are also understood to be keen to secure Borini's services for the 2017-18 campaign.

The former Roma and Parma striker is reported to favour a move back to Italy but - as yet - there have been no formal offers for his services.

Borini missed the bulk of the opening three months of last season with a thigh injury and only scored twice in 26 appearances as the Black Cats suffered relegation.

* For the latest Sunderland AFC news follow our live blog here: