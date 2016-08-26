Several Sunderland players to be assessed ahead of Southampton game

Several of Sunderland's first team players face late assessments ahead of the trip to face Southampton on Saturday.

Captain John O'Shea (hip), Lamine Kone (back), Steven Pienaar (knee) and Jeremain Lens (foot) will all be assessed, along with striker Fabio Borini (toe) who did train at the Academy of Light yesterday,

Kone, a target of Everton, returned to light training on Wednesday and will be assessed.

Moyes says he needs to see if the Ivory Coast international is in the right frame of mind before making a final decision, after the centre-back recently turned down the offer of a new contract.

Reflecting on the injury situation, Moyes said: "John O'Shea has done a little bit of light training, we don't think his hip is as bad as it was.

"He will be assessed. Kone is the same, he has done some light work and will be assessed.

"Fabio Borini, he had a problem with his foot, he trained yesterday and we are waiting to see if there is any reaction.

"Some of the injuries were already there, Catts' double hernia, Seb's knee.

"Jan Kirchhoff has started some light training, we hope he maybe back in next week with the football work.

"If Lamine is fit enough and in the right frame of mind, I have to consider it with what we have got."

Pienaar came off after an hour against Shrewsbury Town on Wednesday night, with the 34-year-old feeling a slight niggle in his knee.

Moyes added: "Steven did well to keep the ball, even he came off with a little niggle behind his knee.

"He is another one we are assessing for the game tomorrow.

"We have had to push him into two intense 60 minutes, it has taken its toll, we have to try and hope he is okay as well."

Lens missed the EFL Cup win with a foot injury after bruising it after colliding with a post in training.

Moyes added: "Jeremain Lens bruised his foot, he ran in and caught his foot on the post.

"He ran yesterday but didn't kick the ball because of the bruise on his foot.

"He would have played Wednesday night, that knocked me down with another injury.

"We are assessing so many, the games come up so quickly."