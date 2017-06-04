Seven players who have starred in Scotland Derek McInnes could target if he takes the Sunderland job

The new Sunderland manager, whoever that may be, will inherit a squad in dire need of new additions in order to be ready for the new season.

The Black Cats play eight games before the August transfer window shuts and so time is of the essence.

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes remains the bookies favourite so who could he target should he make the switch?

We take a look at some of the players from the Scottish top tier, past and present, who could fit the bill.

DANNY WARD - LIVERPOOL

Huddersfield Town may look to loan the stopper again after an extremely successful season but if not, Ward could be perfect for the Black Cats should Mannone and Pickford leave.

McInnes gave Ward his big breakthrough at Aberdeen and the keeper is clearly a big fan, in the last week comparing him to Jurgen Klopp.

SCOTT BAIN - DUNDEE

Has been linked with Celtic and is set to leave this summer. Has been called into Scotland squads recently and would be unlikely to command a significant fee. A graduate of Aberdeen’s academy, though had left long before the arrival of McInnes

RYAN GAULD - SPORTING LISBON

The prodigy of Scottish football has had a mixed career since leaving Dundee United for Sporting Lisbon but McInnes was eager to sign him when he became available for a loan deal last summer. He opted to stay in Portugal with Vitoria but is a talented attacker who would be available on a reasonably low cost deal.

JASON CUMMINGS - HIBERNIAN

Cummings is one of the most talented prospects north of the border and Sunderland are well aware of his ability, scouting him regularly this season. David Moyes was an admirer and McInnes would surely be tempted to follow up on the Black Cats’ interest.

GREG STEWART - BIRMINGHAM

Another player to have been of interest to McInnes at Aberdeen. Stewart moved to Birmingham instead and while his time there has not been a success, his record in Scotland was good. Hearts boss Ian Cathro is said to be interested in trying to tie up a season long loan.

JAMIE WALKER - HEARTS

The talented forward, best utilised as a winger, has just one year left on his Hearts deal and looks likely to leave this summer amid a dispute with the Jambos over his future. He scored an impressive 15 goals in 39 appearances last season and while Rangers have been linked, the chance to prove himself south of the border would surely appeal.

JOHN McGINN - HIBERNIAN

Another Hibs youngster with a burgeoning reputation, McGinn has been on the brink of an international breakthrough and is said to have caught Sunderland’s eye. Midfield is not a major priority for the Black Cats when compared to up front and out wide, but any injection of quality would be welcomed.