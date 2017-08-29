Scunthorpe United v Sunderland Under-21s: Jack Rodwell and Lynden Gooch start for Black Cats

Jack Rodwell and Lynden Gooch were among four first team players named in the Sunderland starting line-up to face Scunthorpe United in the Checkatrade Trophy.

Adam Matthews and Donald Love were also named in the side for the opening group game of this year's competition.

There was no place for Michael Ledger, the defender is expected to confirm a loan move to Hartlepool United in the coming days.

It is the second year that Sunderland will compete in the competition having last year reached the second round of the competition.

Scunthorpe United: Watson, Clarke, Mantom, van Veen, Hopper, Adelakun, Redmond, Holmes, Goode, Burgess (C), Butroid.

Subs: Gilks, Townsend, Wallace, Ojo, Madden, Morris, Sutton.

Sunderland: Talbot, Love, Matthews, Beadling (C), Hume, Molyneux, Bale, Rodwell, E. Robson, Greenwood, Gooch

Subs: Woud, Storey, Wright, Taylor, Gamble, Allan, Diamond.

Referee: Darren Drysdale.