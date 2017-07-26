Scunthorpe United 0 - 0 Sunderland: Player ratings as Aiden McGeady makes long-awaited debut

Sunderland laboured to a 0-0 at Glanford Park on Wednesday night.

The absence of Josh Maja, Jeremain Lens and Wahbi Khazri from the starting XI left the Black Cats looking laboured in attack.

Here's how they rated...

Robbin Ruiter

Beaten all ends up by Ojo's superb effort which crashed off the bar, but made a good save in the first half and never looked in danger when the ball came into his box. Has a real presence about him and made a superb point-blank save again late on. 8

Adam Matthews

Scunthorpe found it too easy to get in down their left and Paddy Madden missed a glorious chance with a cross cut back from the byline. Got better as the game went on and moved to left-back. 5

John O’Shea

Has looked rusty in pre-season so far but this was comfortably his best pre-season showing. Comfortable in the air and rarely let Scunthorpe's attack in behind. 7

Lamine Kone

An easy outing for the Ivory Coast defender, who kept it simple with his work on and off the ball. Looks to be getting somewhere near his sharpest. 6

Brendan Galloway

Can look out of position at times in a defensive sense but one good overlapping run almost let George Honeyman open the scoring. Will be interesting to see whether he moves infield when Bryan Oviedo returns to the fold. 5

Elliott Embleton

Improved after some slack passes in the opening exchanges. Still has work to do physically as he looks to break into the first team. 5

George Honeyman

Showed excellent tenacity throughout the contest and covered a significant distance. The next step is to make a defining contribution in the final third, coming close when one on one in the closing stages. 7

Darron Gibson

Very composed, again deployed in a holding role in front of the back four. Delivered some good set-pieces. 6

Aiden McGeady

Moved infield to try and influence the game after a quiet start on the left wing. Looks short of match practice but showed his range of passing. 6

Joel Asoro

Struggled to get into the game but a fine dribble into the box on the stroke of half-time nearly brought Sunderland's opener. Came closer than anyone in the second with an excellent, powerful drive from distance. 6

James Vaughan

First goal just won't quite come. Snatching at chances to shoot at the moment but no doubting the work-rate. Didn't get much support from Sunderland's midfield on this occasion. 6

Subs

Lee Cattermole (Embleton 60)

Didier Ndong (Gibson 60)

Wahbi Khazri (McGeady 60)

Love (Vaughan 70)

Jones (Galloway 70)

Beadling (Jones 88)