Sam Allardyce linked with £20m raid for Sunderland duo as new Crystal Palace boss

Former Sunderland manager Sam Allardyce has been linked with a double transfer raid on his old club.

Allardyce was appointed as the new Crystal Palace boss last week, replacing sacked Alan Pardew.

His remit - as it was last season at Sunderland - is to save the Eagles from relegation, with Palace just one place above the Black Cats, who occupy the final place in the drop zone.

And Allardyce has been linked with a double swoop on his old club for Jermain Defoe and Lamine Kone.

According to the Daily Express, Allardyce is lining up a £15million swoop for Sunderland defender Kone, who he signed for just £4.5million last January.

Kone was an integral part of Sunderland beating the drop last season, but almost moved to Everton in the summer in a £18million deal.

He ended up staying on Wearside and signing a new contract, but that deal is believed to have a release clause in it, and if Allardyce was serious about signing the Ivorian, he would need to stump up big money - potentially £25million.

Sunderland may decide to cash in on Kone given they must sell before David Moyes can strengthen his squad, and the centre-half will be missing in January as he heads to the African Cup of Nations.

One player who won't be leaving, however, is Defoe. The Mirror claim Allardyce also wants the veteran striker, but Moyes described DEfoe as 'priceless' last week when he told West ham to cool any interest they had in the hotshot.