SAFC TEN YEARS ON: Miller off to Ipswich? Varga, Cunningham and Brown injured

Here’s what the Echo was reporting on SAFC 10 years ago today.

INJURY BLOWS ROB ROY: Sunderland’s injury problems continue to mount, with three of the starting line-up who played against Leicester City currently ruled out of training.

Centre halves Stan Varga and Kenny Cunningham, as well as striker Chris Brown, are sitting out training at the moment.

But manager Roy Keane says he is not unduly worried by the knocks and is hopeful of having all three available at the weekend.

He told the Echo: “We haven’t had the best of luck with injuries – Daryl Murphy picked up a hamstring strain in the Leicester City game which looks as though it could put him out for six weeks, although we’re hoping it’s going to be less.

“Stan Varga has a hip injury and he won’t train this week, Kenny Cunningham has been feeling his groin and he won’t train this week, Chris Brown has an ankle injury and he’s not likely to train until later in the week.

“But that doesn’t worry me too much, especially with the injuries to Stan and Kenny because they’re experienced players who played three games last week.

“They’ll have the fitness in them already and I would have rested them a lot this week anyway because when you’re in your mid-30’s you need more time to recover.

“All three should be OK for the weekend, though, I think.”

Sunderland have one of the biggest squads in the division but have been tested by a string of injuries – strikers David Connolly, Stephen Elliott and Daryl Murphy being sidelined, joining Steve Caldwell and Stephen Wright on the injury list, while Clive Clarke and Jon Stead have been making their way back from injury.

Keane is relaxed about the situation though.

He said: “All managers face situations which test them and this is just a test for us.”

IPSWICH KEEN TO RESIGN TOMMY MILLER: Ipswich Town want to take Sunderland midfielder Tommy Miller back to Portman Road.

But Town boss Jim Magilton says any move may have to wait until the January transfer window.

Miller is in his final year under contract at Sunderland and out of favour, having been left out of the last six line-ups after starting the first three games of the season.

He played and scored in a low-key reserves friendly with Doncaster Rovers at the Stadium of Light on Monday, but has not even made the first-team bench since playing in the defeats to Coventry, Birmingham and Plymouth.

Sunderland travel to Ipswich on Saturday and Tractor Boys’ boss Magilton admits he had a scout at the Doncaster game. He said: “There is always going to be speculation linking us with Tommy and yes, we did have someone there. But he was there to have a look at all the players on show.