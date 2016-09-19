SAFC TEN YEARS ON: Hysen impresses Rowell, and Kevin Richardson’s fringe benefits

Here’s what the Echo was reporting on SAFC 10 years ago today.

Sunderland coach Kevin Richardson says he is delighted with the attitude of the club’s fringe players who have missed out in recent weeks.

And he reckons that their resolve gives them the best chance possible of pushing for a place in the squad that Roy Keane is remodelling.

Richardson was in the dug-out as a Sunderland XI ran out 4-1 winners over a Doncaster Rovers side in a behind-closed doors game watched by Roy Keane as well as a posse of scouts yesterday.

And he says he is pleased that players have shown the right attitude since the new manager took over.

He told the Echo: “It has been tough for the players that haven’t been in the first team squad or haven’t featured regularly in recent weeks. But I’m pleased with the way they’ve gone about things.

“It hasn’t been easy because we haven’t been part of a reserve league so far this season and players need competitive games to keep them sharp. But I was pleased with the way they went about things in the game against Doncaster.

“I said to them before the kick-off that attitude was everything – that if they thought it was just some no-account game that they wouldn’t be approaching it in the right way.

“But they went out and played the game like they really wanted to win it and I think that must have impressed anyone who was watching.

“We have a lot of players here who have played first team football regularly and who haven’t been involved in the first team recently.

“It would have been easy for them not to have put 100 per cent in but they showed the right attitude and they deservedly won the game as a result.”

GARY ROWELL: I would like to single out Toby Hysen from the Leicester City game because I have to say I’m very, very impressed by this lad.

I’ve only seen him play twice but he had an excellent debut for West Bromich Albion and set up a goal and at the weekend he got a great goal himself to earn Sunderland a point.

He looks full of power and pace and he excited me because as soon as he gets the ball, it seems, he’s looking to create something or get a goal.

His goal was a great finish and typified what he was all about – getting the ball, running at players and having an eye for the target.

I don’t want to jump the gun on this one but he looks like a hell of a player to me.

Considering he has struggled to get into the side over the last couple of games, it shows you the strength in depth that’s developing.

I’ve been impressed by Ross Wallace on the left flank and Toby is so positive in everything he does.

It’s a challenge for Roy Keane but I wonder if the manager will be able to accommodate both players in his starting line-up at some stage?

Sunderland will need their creative players this season and Hysen looks quality.

Even though Hysen caught my eye, he wasn’t on the pitch long enough to be man-of-the-match.

That accolade, for me, went to Stan Varga, who was a rock at the back.

When he first arrived, he was the one out of the six that people seemed least convinced about. But that surprised me.

I thought he was a terrific signing and in this division I think he could be the rock-solid cornerstone of our defence.

There were perhaps suggestions that he was too old and too slow. But no-one has outrun him in the first three games, he hasn’t been done for pace by anybody and he really has looked the part, sweeping up trouble before it starts and heading away umpteen balls into the box.

I thought he might be a key player for Sunderland this season and I’ll be delighted if he lives up to that billing.