SAFC TEN YEARS AGO: Yorke promises much more, Murphy joins injured list

Here’s what the Echo was reporting on SAFC 10 years ago.

YORKE: YOU AIN’T SEEN NOTHING YET

Dwight Yorke today promised Sunderland fans: “There’s a lot more to come from me.”

The striker made his Sunderland debut in Saturday’s tense 1-1 home draw with Leicester City. But he says he still has catching-up to do with his fitness before he’s fully up to pace again.

The 35-year-old, signed by boss Roy Keane on transfer deadline day from Australian A-League champions Sydney, said: “It was three weeks since I last played and I need to get my match fitness back.

“I’m not asking for too long to get up to speed. I think in another game or two, I should be firing on all cylinders. I’m expecting to get better week on week. There’s a lot more to come from me.

“The game here is a lot more frantic than over in Australia, so I need to pick up the pace again,” said Yorke, who was introduced as a 15th-minute sub against Leicester after the Black Cats’ injury problems in attack worsened with Daryl Murphy hurting a hamstring.

The Trinidad & Tobago World Cup skipper is convinced that, despite his age, he can have an impact on the Championship.

“I would be disappointed if I don’t get myself on a run of scoring goals and creating chances for others,” said the former Aston Villa, Manchester United, Blackburn and Birmingham forward.

“Roy knows what I am capable of doing and the other players will get used to what I like, just as I’ll get used to them.”

There was plenty to admire in Yorke’s clever approach play, but he didn’t threaten goal in a game that saw Sunderland’s winning streak halted by the Foxes, who lead through Matt Fryatt’s strike before sub Tobias Hysen notched an equaliser.

Keane described it as a reality check after the euphoric reaction to away wins at Derby and Leeds.

And Yorke said: Roy is trying to keep everyone’s feet on the ground and it is important that he does. It is easy for us to get carried away after three fantastic results. People were saying we would smash Leicester.

“A point is not a bad result and we are still heading in the right direction. The club had a massive week and if people said before the last three games that we’d take seven points from a possible nine, I think they would see that as a good result.”

MURPHY JOINS INJURED STRIKERS

Sunderland are facing an injury crisis up front.

Daryl Murphy limped out of Saturday’s game against Leicester with a hamstring tear, meaning boss Roy Keane had lost three strikers in four days.

Forwards David Connolly (thigh) and Stephen Elliott (ankle) were sidelined during the Leeds United game. And Murphy’s setback means Keane currently has two strikers to call on – Chris Brown and Dwight Yorke.

Connolly is expected to me unavailable for about a fortnight, while Elliott is out for up to two months.

The other two strikers at the club – John Stead and Kevin Smith – are also recovering from knocks. Stead is recovering from a thigh problem, while Smith will be sidelined for a further fortnight with a knee injury.

Stead could be available for Saturday’s trip to Ipswich where Brown and Yorke are expected to start.

Keane said: We won’t know the situation with Daryl for a few days but it looks like a hamstring injury so you’re usually looking at a few weeks. We’ve been a bit unlucky with injuries to forwards but we just have to get on with it.”

There is also the possibility that out-of-contract Dion Dublin – a player Keane has been looking at recently – might be drafted in in the short-term to add extra weight up front.