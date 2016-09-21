SAFC TEN YEARS AGO: Keane won’t make loan moves, Ladies youngsters doing well

Here’s what the Echo was reporting on SAFC 10 years ago

KEANE: NO LOAN MOVES: Roy Keane will not be panicked into loan signings to solve his striker crisis.

The Sunderland boss could be without all but two forwards for this weekend’s Championship trip to Ipswich Town.

David Connolly (thigh), Stephen Elliott (ankle) and Daryl Murphy (hamstring) are definitely out.

Chris Brown has not trained this week because of a sore ankle, and Jon Stead has been nursing a thigh injury.

Football League clubs can make emergency loans outside the transfer windows to cover problems with injury and suspensions. But Keane – hopeful Brown and Stead may be available this weekend – is happy with what he has at his disposal.

The Black Cats’ boss, who made six signings on deadline day at the end of last month, said: “I’m not too sure about bringing in new faces.

“I think we have brought in enough for the time being. I will be more or less trying to get players out on loan, to get them games.

“We saw some of the players on Monday. They are good players, but with the squad that we’ve got, some of them won’t even be involved in the first team for the next month or two, so I just want to be fair to the players and send them out on loan.”

So, far from looking to bolster his squad, Keane is still looking to slim it down.

The Black Cats have a bigger roster than many in the Championship, with 33 players listed in the first-team squad.

Sunderland’s decision not to enter a reserves league this season has left many players without competitive action.

Keane said: “It’s hard to keep 15 players happy, never mind 33, but that’s the challenge ahead. I think we need to tighten up the squad a little bit.

“Getting quality players in to improve the squad is all well and good, but when you’ve got players and it’s clear that they won’t be involved then who not go out on loan? It benefits everybody.

I will do that with the players here, there’s no point keeping them for the sake of it.”

LADIES’ FUTURE BRIGHT WITH ENGLAND ACES: Sunderland Ladies lost a number of experienced players in the summer, but they believe the future remains bright.

The Women’s Premier League National Division team have five young players progressing through the England ranks.

Two of them, goalkeeper Helen Alderson and club captain Steph Houghton, fly off to Estonia at the weekend as England Under-19s begin the first stage of qualifying for the UEFA European Under-19 Championship.

They kick off against hosts Estonia (Tuesday) then face Greece (Thursday) and Belgium (Sunday).

The Wearsiders are also represented at Under-15 level, with Sophie William and Rachael Laws impressing, while Demi Stokes is in the England Under-17 squad.