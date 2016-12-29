Rumour round-up: Sunderland forward on Serie A radar, Middlesbrough set to be beat Newcastle to striker signature

Which striker are Newcastle set to miss out on next month? And which Sunderland attacker is on the radar of a two Italian giants?

It's your daily dose of all the rumours, news and views from around the football world...

Fabio Borini is said to be interesting AC Milan and AS Roma. The duo are said to be weighing up a January move for the 25-year-old, but he may not be keen on a move next month (Sunderland Echo).

Middlesbrough look set to beat Newcastle United to the signature of Aston Villa frontman Rudy Gestede (Shields Gazette).

Arsenal are lining up Borussia Dortmund winger Marco Reus to replace Alexis Sanchez, who is currently in dispute with the club over a new deal (Daily Mail).

Wales manager Chris Coleman is top of Swansea's shortlist for the manager's role, after Bob Bradley's recent departure (Guardian).

Manchester United will not allow forward Anthony Martial to leave, despite the Frenchman's agent saying a move to Sevilla is being explored (Daily Telegraph).

Valencia have bid for Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo (Calciomercato.com).

Liverpool, Roma and AC Milan are interested in Paris St-Germain forward Jese Rodriguez (La Provincia).

Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, a rumoured transfer target for Arsenal, Liverpool and Tottenham, could be out for three months with a knee injury sustained against Manchester United on Boxing Day (Guardian).

Liverpool are monitoring the availability of Arsenal midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain ahead of a potential bid in January (Guardian).

Juventus could loan former Manchester United man Patrice Evra to West Ham in January (The Sun).

Manchester City are set to rival Barcelona for the signing of Borussia Dortmund midfielder Julian Weigl in the summer (The Sun).

Both Manchester City and Chelsea are interested in former Stoke and Blackburn midfielder Steven N'Zonzi, currently plying his trade in Spain with Sevilla (AS - In Spanish).

Arsenal have received five loan offers for full-back Carl Jenkinson, linked with Sunderland earlier this month. The Gunners will allow the 24-year-old leave in January to get regular first team football (Daily Mirror).