Rochdale 1 Sunderland Under-23s 1: Who scooped man of the match in Checkatrade Trophy clash?

Who scooped man of the match in the Checkatrade Trophy match between Sunderland and Rochdale?

Richard Mennear gives his ratings:

Sunderland Under-23s (4-4-2)

Max Stryjek: Shaky opening few minutes but grew into the game well and produced a couple of impressive saves. Busy man....7

Josh Robson: Steady enough at right-back. Tidy in possession. Committed with a strong header....7

Tommy Robson (C): Eager to get forward at every opportunity. Has a dangerous cross in his locker....7

Michael Ledger: Had his work cut out with Peter Vincenti, who won his fair share of headers. Overall, solid display despite slicing the ball onto his own crossbar second half....6

Jason Denayer: Was rarely stretched but when he was called upon, he looked solid and no-nonsense in his approach.....7

Ethan Robson: Comfortable alongside Kirchhoff in the centre of midfield after Rochdale's early dominance.....6

Jan Kirchhoff: Eased his way back in, was comfortable and rarely troubled in the centre of midfield. Enhanced his chances of a start against Everton. 7

Elliot Embleton: Eager to get on the ball and he got his reward in the 51st minute with a superb goal, curling the ball past Josh Lillis....7

George Honeyman: Showed flashes of what he is capable of. One effort from 20-yards out forced Josh Lillis into a first-half save....6

Rees Greenwood: Switched wings, has pace and tricks in his locker. Didn't impact enough though...6

Joshua Maja: Had two goals rightly disallowed for offside...6

Subs:

Andrew Nelson (for Maja, 72): 6

Luke Molyneux (for Embleton, 83): 6

Subs Not Used: Pain (GK), Beadling, Brady, Casey, Wright.

Booked: Nelson (73)

Goals: Embleton (51)

Rochdale (4-3-3): Lillis,6, Rafferty, 7, McGahey, 6, Canavan, 6, Tanser, 6, Allen, 6, Lund, 7, (Mendez-Laing, 64, 7) Camps, 6, Vincenti, 7 (Davies, 64, 6) Bunney, 7, Henderson (C), 7 (Odelusi, 82, 6).

Subs Not Used: Logan, McNulty, McDermott, Keane.

Booked: None.

Goals: Henderson (58)

Penalties: 1-0 (Davies), 1-0 (Honeyman missed), 2-0 (Rafferty), 2-1 (Kirchhoff), 3-1 (Bunney), 3-1 (T.Robson missed), 3-1 (McGahey mised), 3-2 (Greenwood), 4-2 (Odelusi).

Referee: Graham Salisbury (Lancashire) Angered the home fans with his decision making but Sunderland won't have had many complaints...6

Attendance: 1,184