Robbin Ruiter on Sunderland bouncing back against Sheffield United after letting the fans down at Barnsley

Robbin Ruiter says its time for Sunderland to start showing everyone what they are capable of ahead of another gruelling schedule.

Sunderland return to Championship action with the visit of Sheffield United on Saturday following a break for the international fixtures.

It is the first of seven league and cup games in four weeks for Simon Grayson’s side, who were humbled 3-0 by Barnsley last time out to leave them 19th in the league.

"We are not in the position we want to be," said Ruiter, who signed a two-year deal in the summer having arrived from Utrecht on a free.

"We started okay and didn’t lose until the Leeds game but the last two games, they were not great from our point of view.

"We let ourselves down and the fans down. We know we can play way better football than we did.

"I think it was good for all of us to have a few days off and get our minds fresh again before preparing for the visit of Sheffield United.

"Now we have to show everyone what we are capable of. We can play much better.

"If we can show them on Saturday then hopefully we can earn some points in the coming weeks and get up the table."

The Dutch stopper is getting used to the heavy schedule of games, with Nottingham Forest to follow on Tuesday.

"It is a hell of a schedule! Normally in Holland we play Sunday-Sunday-Saturday-Sunday or something like that,” added Ruiter.

"The Championship is a busy competition but it is great to play games, we would rather play games than train.

"The schedule is heavy but we all like it and if you start winning a lot of games then it will be better for everyone."