Robbin Ruiter on Sunderland aims, Jordan Pickford and Max Stryjek

Robbin Ruiter has no concerns stepping into Jordan Pickford’s boots as he looks to make a name for himself in English football.

Ruiter signed for the Black Cats after an impressive trial period in pre-season, before starring on his competitive debut against Carlisle United in the Carabao Cup.

His league debut was a difficult affair as Sunderland slumped to a 3-0 defeat against Barnsley, but the Dutchman remains confident that he can help the Black Cats push for promotion back to the Premier League.

He said: “Every goalkeeper is different.

“Jordan Pickford did a terrific job last year, a young, really talented goalkeeper.

“I am Robbin and Jason is Jason. Everyone is different.

“We all try to do our best job for the club and keep as many clean sheets as possible.

“Hopefully we can win points and that is the most important thing now. I don’t want to compare myself to Jordan or anybody else.

“I am just myself and hopefully I can help the club to get back up.”

The 30-year-old, who signed a two-year deal at the beginning of August, will compete with Jason Steele for a first team spot this season.

His arrival has allowed promising young stopper Max Stryjek move on loan to Accrington Stanley as he searches for much needed experience of the physicality in the Football League.

An injury on his Stanley debut could keep him out for six to eight weeks but Ruiter has been impressed with what he has seen and thinks the 21-year-old could have a bright future in the game.

He said: “He is a promising goalkeeper.

“He is still very young but has great power and good hands.

“I haven’t seen him in many games yet so it is hard to comment on that but what I have seen in training he looks a really talented goalkeeper.”