Robbie Stockdale on manager situation as Sunderland-bound Chris Coleman breaks silence on Wales departure

Caretaker manager Robbie Stockdale says the Sunderland gig is a "tough but brilliant" job - with Chris Coleman expected to be unveiled on Sunday.

Sunderland drew 2-2 with Millwall in the Championship at the Stadium of Light, the Black Cats how hold a new record for the longest winless streak on home soil, 20 games.

The entertaining draw is set to be Stockdale's final game in charge, with former Wales manager Coleman expected to be unveiled on Sunday.

Kit Symons was sat next to chief executive Martin Bain throughout the game, Symons expected to be named Coleman's assistant manager after they both resigned from their roles with Wales on Friday.

Stockdale was giving little away regarding the manager situation but says the Sunderland job remains an excellent one despite the club's struggles on the pitch.

"I have seen all the speculation. I made it clear yesterday that my sole focus was this game," said Stockdale.

"I'm sure moving forward tonight and in the morning there will be discussions.

"My sole focus all week has been on the match.

"It is a tough job but a brilliant job. Someone is going to be very lucky."

Coleman, meanwhile, has been speaking about his departure from Wales.

Coleman said: "Just thank you. A huge thank you for everything you've given to me and the team for the last six years.

"You've been absolutely amazing. Diolch, thank you.

"It needs to be a passionate Welshman for me. But I obviously don't make that decision, that will be the powers that be.

"But it needs to be another Welshman, for sure."

Sunderland took the lead through Lewis Grabban's 12th minute goal but quickly fell behind to two George Saville free-kicks, Robin Ruiter at fault for both.

Adam Matthews rescued a point in the 46th minute.

Stockdale added: "The players gave their all.

"There was some good quality in our play. I can't see why Lewis Grabban's goal was disallowed, I have seen it back - it wasn't a foul at all.

"I believe we should have had a penalty as well. Any bit of luck I hoped we might get, we didn't get it."