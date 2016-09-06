Robbie Stockdale on David Moyes, Sam Allardyce and Sunderland’s Academy

Robbie Stockdale is relishing learning from David Moyes after a “whirlwind” few weeks for the new manager.

Moyes has only been in the hotseat for six weeks after England came calling for former boss Sam Allardyce.

The 53-year-old Scot took charge on the eve of the tour to France, with the start of the season and a frantic summer transfer window all to contend with in his first few weeks.

Stockdale – who will take charge of Sunderland tonight away at League One Rochdale in the Checkatrade Trophy – admits he is like a “sponge” taking bits from all the manager’s he has worked with.

He said: “The gaffer will be there so how much control I get in the end I’m not sure!

“To be fair he has come in and it has been pretty much full on since the day he came in. I have a good understanding of what is required, what he wants and how it needs to be done.

“If I can put that into this team and put the messages across that can only aid the development of the players themselves.

“Then, when they do step up and they are in his control, it is not a shock and they know what is demanded and expected.”

“All managers have little differences,” added Stockdale.

“To be honest, since the boss has been in it has been a whirlwind with the transfer window to contend with plus the start of the season.

“He is very professional, very thorough, very detailed coaching sessions which are very good and he is great to learn from.”

When asked about his own development, Stockdale said: “I have been very fortunate, my pathway has been fantastic, coming through the Academy.

“I am a big supporter of our Academy, the job it does in aiding players is fantastic. It gets a lot of unfair criticism at times.

“You look at the senior team, there are Academy players dotted all the way through the squad.

“To work under Sam Allardyce, now England manager, and now under another exceptionally experienced manager is fantastic for my development.

“You are like a sponge, soaking things up all the time. Hopefully taking the team, I can put his ideas across.”