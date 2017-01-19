Robbie Brady: 'Negotiations ongoing' over transfer of Norwich City star

Norwich City boss Alex Neil has revealed negotiations are 'ongoing' over the potential transfer of Sunderland target Robbie Brady.

Republic of Ireland international Brady has been the subject of a number of bids this transfer window.

Sunderland are believed to have made a £10million bid while Burnley have also made Norwich an offer for the left-sided star.

Neil admits he expects to lose another player this month, having already sold Martin Olsson to Swansea City, but says Brady's potential exit will be 'our timescale'.

He said: “There have been negotiations that are on-going and contact from other clubs.

“I am not going to be specific about who that is or how much we are talking about. There has been dialogue. With Robbie I wouldn’t expect anything to happen soon because it is not at those levels. It will be our timescale and on our terms.

“We have already said at the start of the window depending on who goes out is what will dictate the players we bring in. I know Martin Olsson has gone now but I still think there is a bit of movement to happen.

"I think there will potentially be one more out and then we can hopefully shuffle the squad a little bit.”