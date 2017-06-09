Revealed: Sunderland's retained list

Sunderland have released their retained players list for the 2017/18 season – with SEVEN out-of-contract players missing from the squad.

John O'Shea, Jan Kirchhoff, Sebastian Larsson, Joleon Lescott, Victor Anichebe, Steven Pienaar and Will Buckley become free agents at the end of the month.

O’Shea and Larsson are understood to have been offered new deals though the future of all seven could depend on who is the new manager.

Adnan Januzaj, Jason Denayer and Javier Manquillo all return to their parent clubs after unsuccessful loan spells at the Academy of Light.

Full list of retained players:

Fabio Borini

Lee Cattermole

Sebastian Coates

Jermain Defoe

Papy Djilibodji

Darron Gibson

Billy Jones

Wahbi Khazri

Lamine Kone

Jeremain Lens

Vito Mannone

Adam Matthews

Bryan Oviedo

Jack Rodwell

Mika Domingues

Under-24 retained players

Joel Asoro, Sam Brotheron, Elliot Embleton,Owen Gamble, Lynden Gooch, Rees Greenwood, George Honeyman, Oscar Krusnell, Michael Ledger, Donald Love, Joshua Maja, Patrick McNair, Luke Molyneux, Didier Ndong, Andrew Nelson, Jordan Pickford, John-Yves Poame, Ethan Robson, Thomas Robson, Joshua Robson, Alexander Storey, Maksymilian Stryjek, James Talbot, Brandon Taylor, Duncan Watmore, Michael Woud,Daniel Wright

Scholarships

Christopher Allan, Adam Bale, Lee Connelly, Jack Connolly, Jack Diamond, Jake Hackett, Jordan Hickey, Fergus McAughtrie, Benjamin Mgunga-Kimpioka, Anthony Patterson, Jacob Young