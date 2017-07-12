Revealed: Sunderland's opponents for the Checkatrade Trophy group stages

Sunderland will take on Doncaster Rovers, Grimsby Town and Scunthorpe United in the group stages of the EFL Checkatrade Trophy.

Robbie Stockdale's Under-21 side will face trips to League One sides Doncaster and Scunthorpe, as well as a visit to Grimsby.

The Black Cats made the second round stage of the competition last year, eventually being knocked out by Wolves.

Rivals Newcastle United, who entered the competition for the first time this season, will face Crewe Alexandra, Oldham Athletic and Port Vale.

While, Middlesbrough take on Accrington Stanley, Blackpool and Wigan Athletic.

Full draw - ﻿Northern Section

Group A

﻿Leicester City, Carlisle United, Fleetwood Town, Morecambe

Group B

Middlesbrough, Accrington Stanley, Blackpool, Wigan Athletic

Group C

Stoke City, Blackburn Rovers, Bury, Rochdale

Group D

Newcastle United, Crewe Alexandra, Oldham Athletic, Port Vale

Group E

West Brom, Coventry City, Shrewsbury Town, Walsall

Group F

Manchester City, Bradford City, Chesterfield, Rotherham United

Group G

Everton, Lincoln City, Mansfield Town, Notts County

Group H

Sunderland, Doncaster Rovers, Grimsby Town, Scunthorpe United

Southern Section

Group A

Fulham, Charlton Athletic, Crawley Town, Portsmouth

Group B

Reading, Colchester United, Gillingham, Southend United

Group C

West Ham, Bristol Rovers, Swindon Town, Wycombe Wanderers

Group D

Chelsea, Exeter City, Plymouth Argyle, Yeovil Town

Group E

Swansea City, Cheltenham Town, Forest Green Rovers, Newport County

Group F

Tottenham Hotspur, AFC Wimbledon, Barnet, Luton Town

Group G

Brighton & Hove Albion, Milton Keynes Dons, Oxford United, Stevenage

Group H

Southampton, Cambridge United, Northampton Town, Peterborough United