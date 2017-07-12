Revealed: Sunderland's opponents for the Checkatrade Trophy group stages

Sunderland will take on Doncaster Rovers, Grimsby Town and Scunthorpe United in the group stages of the EFL Checkatrade Trophy.
Robbie Stockdale's Under-21 side will face trips to League One sides Doncaster and Scunthorpe, as well as a visit to Grimsby.
The Black Cats made the second round stage of the competition last year, eventually being knocked out by Wolves.
Rivals Newcastle United, who entered the competition for the first time this season, will face Crewe Alexandra, Oldham Athletic and Port Vale.
While, Middlesbrough take on Accrington Stanley, Blackpool and Wigan Athletic.
Full draw - Northern Section
Group A
Leicester City, Carlisle United, Fleetwood Town, Morecambe
Group B
Middlesbrough, Accrington Stanley, Blackpool, Wigan Athletic
Group C
Stoke City, Blackburn Rovers, Bury, Rochdale
Group D
Newcastle United, Crewe Alexandra, Oldham Athletic, Port Vale
Group E
West Brom, Coventry City, Shrewsbury Town, Walsall
Group F
Manchester City, Bradford City, Chesterfield, Rotherham United
Group G
Everton, Lincoln City, Mansfield Town, Notts County
Group H
Sunderland, Doncaster Rovers, Grimsby Town, Scunthorpe United
Southern Section
Group A
Fulham, Charlton Athletic, Crawley Town, Portsmouth
Group B
Reading, Colchester United, Gillingham, Southend United
Group C
West Ham, Bristol Rovers, Swindon Town, Wycombe Wanderers
Group D
Chelsea, Exeter City, Plymouth Argyle, Yeovil Town
Group E
Swansea City, Cheltenham Town, Forest Green Rovers, Newport County
Group F
Tottenham Hotspur, AFC Wimbledon, Barnet, Luton Town
Group G
Brighton & Hove Albion, Milton Keynes Dons, Oxford United, Stevenage
Group H
Southampton, Cambridge United, Northampton Town, Peterborough United