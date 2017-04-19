Revealed! Sunderland fans have their say on which out of contract players should be axed

Sunderland are braced for a major summer overhaul, with several of the first team squad due to be out of contract.

The likes of Jan Kirchhoff, Victor Anichebe and skipper John O'Shea are among the players entering the final few months of their current deals.

Striker Victor Anichebe is out of contract this summer

We asked Sunderland supporters which of those players set to be out of contract are worthy of a new deal at the Stadium of Light?



Jan Kirchhoff?

The German midfielder joined Sunderland in January last year on a cut-price deal from Bayern Munich, signing an 18-month contract on Wearside.

Kirchhoff has been hit with injury problems during his second season at Sunderland, with the central midfielder likely to miss the rest of the campaign.

John O'Shea is out of contract this summer

This one divided supporters the most, with 59 per cent of fans that responded to our survey voting against offering him a new deal.

Meanwhile, 41 per cent thought he was worthy of a new deal.



Seb Larsson?

The Swede is currently serving a three-match ban after his red card against Manchester United and will have a fight on his hands to win back his place in the side.

Out of contract in the summer, 70 per cent of supporters said long-serving Larsson should not be offered new terms when his deal expires.

Just three out of 10 fans wanted to see Sunderland extend his stay on Wearside.



John O'Shea?

Veteran skipper John O'Shea may be entering the final stages of his playing career but he has no plans to hang up his boots just yet.

The Republic of Ireland international also has one eye on next summer's 2018 World Cup in Russia and is keen to keep playing.

O'Shea is a fan favourite and 56 per cent of supporters that responded to our poll wanted to see him offered new terms at Sunderland.



Victor Anichebe?

The former Everton and West Bromwich Albion striker signed a one-year deal when he arrived after deadline day in September.

His time on Wearside has been hit by injury but 81 per cent of fans want to see the powerhouse forward offered a new contract.

Anichebe played a key role in the club's run of four Premier League wins out of seven back in November/December last year.



George Honeyman?

The academy graduate signed a new one-year deal last year and Sunderland must decide whether to extend his stay at the club.

At the height of the injury crisis, Sunderland manager David Moyes called on Honeyman and he has been in and around several squads this campaign.

Is the Under-23 forward worth a new deal? An overwhelming 78 per cent of supporters think so.



Will Buckley?

Failed to make the grade since arriving at Sunderland and nine out of 10 supporters do not want to see his stay extended.



Steven Pienaar?

Moyes handed the South African midfielder a one-year deal last summer. The 35-year-old has been hit by injury problems this season, making just 16 appearances for the Black Cats.

His last game for the club came in the 4-0 home defeat to Southampton at the Stadium of Light in early February.

Those Sunderland fans that responded to our poll were not keen to see him offered new terms, with 92 per cent calling on Sunderland to release him when his contract expires.



Joleon Lescott?

Handed a short-term deal at Sunderland in January, the 34-year-old has only made one sub appearance for the club since arriving.

Lescott came on as a sub in the 4-0 win over Crystal Palace back in February. He hasn't featured since and is destined to leave the club this summer.

A whopping 94 per cent of supporters didn't think he was worthy of a new deal at the Stadium of Light, with only six per cent in favour of him winning a new contract.