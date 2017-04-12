Revealed! Sunderland fans damning verdict on Manchester United loanee

Adnan Januzaj has failed to live up to his promise since arriving on loan from Manchester United last summer - and Sunderland fans have given their damning verdict.

A staggering 52 per cent of supporters rated his performances for Sunderland as 1 out of 10 this season - labelling the Belgian winger a flop.

Almost a thousand fans took part in our survey, with more than half giving Januzaj the lowest rating possible.

Only 14 per cent of supporters thought his performances for Sunderland this season warranted a rating of five or above.

The Manchester United loanee has made 24 appearances this season, scoring just one goal since arriving last summer.

Sunderland are currently 10 points adrift of safety with seven games of the season to go.

Read the full breakdown of results here: