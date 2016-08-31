Reports Crystal Palace turn down Sunderland loan enquiry for Wayne Hennessey

Sunderland are facing a race against time to secure a goalkeeper before tonight's 11pm deadline.

The club have been in negotiations with Norwich City over the transfer of John Ruddy today but the two clubs are yet to strike a deal, with the Canaries understood to have knocked back the initial offer.

Reports this afternoon suggest Sunderland have also had a loan enquiry for Crystal Palace keeper Wayne Hennessey rejected.

David Moyes needs to strengthen the goalkeeping department after number one Vito Mannone ruptured ligaments in his elbow in training.

England Under-21 international Jordan Pickford has been deputising, with the 22-year-old set for an extended run in the first team.

But Max Stryjek, the untested Under-23 keeper, is the only alternative should Pickford pick up a knock.