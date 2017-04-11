Remarkable wins over Chelsea and Arsenal for Crystal Palace leaves Sunderland fans in despair at Big Sam loss

Crystal Palace’s remarkable win over Arsenal has left Sunderland fans despairing at the loss of their former manager.

The 3-0 win on Monday night followed a recent 2-1 win over Chelsea, going a long way to ease the Eagles’ relegation fears.

Former Liverpool defender and now Sky pundit Jamie Carragher shares this view of many of the Black Cats faithful, claiming that: “If Allardyce was still in charge of Sunderland, they would not be where they are at the moment.”

Following Crystal Palace’s 3-0 hammering of Arsenal last night, the game left many Sunderland fans pondering ‘what might have been’ had Sam Allardyce not left Wearside to take the England job.

Sunderland remain at the foot of the table and sit 10 points from safety ahead of Saturday's face off against West Ham.

Former Black Cats striker Stephen Elliott echoed the thoughts of many fans.

@SleevesElliott: If Hodgson didn’t mess up in the Euros, Safc would be comfortable in the table and cpfc would probably be deep in trouble. Cheers Roy.

Hodgson was sacked after England’s exit at the hands of minnows Iceland at Euro 2016, before being replaced by Allardyce who lasted just one game in charge.

Fellow Sunderland fans vented their frustration at losing ‘Big Sam’ following Palace’s triumph.

@JonnyMc93: One year too early on Big Sam it seems. Was nailed on to do a brilliant job at Palace. Though I feel like our club almost deserves it #safc

@DanMeister1234: I really miss Allardyce. No way we’d be in the mess if he stayed! Our loss is Palace’s gain. Fair play, lads!

@MorganLowrie: I miss Sam Allardyce and I miss marble chocolate. Both have been replaced and it’s not as good and I can’t have them back.

@chorlton: Big Sam Allardyce… <sigh>

@gavh1982: Big Sam definitely knows to manage a team, record speaks for itself. Moyes on the other hand...

@itsdoomandgloom: Oh Big Sam why did you leave us things were going so well. Safc had hope

Allardyce dragged Sunderland to safety by picking up three wins and three draws in their final six games, relegating both Newcastle and Norwich by beating Everton 3-0 in the penultimate game of the season.

Big Sam’s Palace side also look to be safe, after victory against Arsenal lifts them six points above the drop zone, with a game in hand on Swansea in 18th.