Sunderland endured another dismal away day at The Hawthorns to slump to the foot of the Premier League today as West Bromwich Albion eased to a 2-0 victory.

The Black Cats had taken just one point in the last seven visits to West Brom, and that was extended to one in eight as Darren Fletcher and Chris Brunt scored in the first half to sink Sunderland, who are now bottom following Swansea’s stunning 3-2 win at Liverpool.