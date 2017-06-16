Search

RECAP: Sunderland AFC news - takeover talks progress, manager hunt on hold, Grayson commits to Preston

Martin Bain

Martin Bain

29
Have your say

It's been another massive day of news at Sunderland, with the club confirming they have suspended their manager hunt as Ellis Short enters takeover talks.

We brought you all the breaking news in our live blog. Take a look at how the day unfolded.