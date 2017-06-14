RECAP: Sunderland AFC news - Derek McInnes almost there; Pickford medical; all news from Stadium of Light

Sunderland took a huge step today towards appointing Derek Mcinnes as their new manager.
On another day of drama, we brought you all the breaking news from the Stadium of Light – and Scotland. See how it all unfolded in our recap below.
Sunderland took a huge step today towards appointing Derek Mcinnes as their new manager.
On another day of drama, we brought you all the breaking news from the Stadium of Light – and Scotland. See how it all unfolded in our recap below.
By registering you are agreeing to the terms and conditions. of the website.{* traditionalRegistration_captcha *}
Registering with Sunderland Echo means you're ok with our terms and conditions.
By registering you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the website.
Email is already registered with OtherSite. You'll be able to use the same account on current Site. Alternatively, you can create a new account with another email address.
Enter your postcode so we can keep you up-to-date with the latest local news and exciting deals.
is already registered with . You will be able to use the same account on . Alternatively, you can create a new account with another email address.