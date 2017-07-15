Search

RECAP: Sunderland AFC news - Black Cats crash to three goal loss in Scotland while Simon Grayson is linked with Aston Villa striker move

James Vaughan misses from the spot

A David Wotherspoon double and a Steven MacLean strike ensured Sunderland were comprehensively beaten at McDiarmid Park.

Want to see how the afternoon in Perth unfolded, see the rolling blog below...