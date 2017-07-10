Search

RECAP: Sunderland AFC blog - Simon Grayson on the futures of Cats duo plus transfer latest

Sunderland midfielder Didier Ndong.

Sunderland are close to a deal for Everton winger Aiden McGeady while attempts to land Bournemouth attacker Max Gradel on loan are ongoing.

