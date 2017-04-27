Search

RECAP: Sunderland AFC blog - Middlesbrough fall-out, David Moyes on his future, Premier League interest in defender

Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford

Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford

David Moyes remains defiant and says he won't quit after Sunderland supporters turned on him in the 1-0 defeat to Middlesbrough.

