Sunderland showed spirit to secure a point after twice falling behind to West Ham today - but they remain deep in trouble, nine points adrift of safety at the foot of the Premier League table.

The recalled Wahbi Khazri produced a man-of-the-match display and ended Sunderland’s goal drought, straight from a corner, but the Black Cats needed a stoppage-time Fabio Borini strike to level it up at 2-2. Relive the day on our matchday blog.