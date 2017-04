Sunderland were outgunned 3-0 by Manchester United to remain 10 points adrift of safety in the Premier League, with just seven games to go.

David Moyes’ men were not helped by the controversial dismissal of Seb Larsson before the break, but they were already behind, and United eased to a 3-0 win to extend their unbeaten league run to 21 games. Relive the action and reaction on our matchday blog.