Search

RECAP: Margaret Byrne £750k pay-off claim; Khazri cash deal vital; Moyes record worse than Wilko

Margaret Byrne

Margaret Byrne

11
Have your say

Sunderland's off-field situation continues to mirror their on-field problems after another day of claims and fall-outs.

Recap the day's events, from Margaret Byrne to David Moyes and more with our blog below.