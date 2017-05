Relegated Sunderland stunned Hull City with a 2-0 victory, which severely damages the Tigers’ chances of staying in the Premier League.

Billy Jones’s diving header and a very late Jermain Defoe strike won the day for the Black Cats, completing a league double against fourth-bottom Hull, who were beaten 3-0 at the Stadium of Light in November. Relive the rare success - only David Moyes’ sixth in the league all season - on our matchday blog.