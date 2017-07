The Simon Grayson era started with a come-from-behind Sunderland victory tonight, in the first pre-season friendly ahead of the Black Cats’ Sky Bet Championship challenge.

Jack Rodwell and two-goal teenager Josh Maja turned it around from a 2-0 deficit to beat Bury. Relive the action from our matchnight blog, with Richard Mennear reporting from Gigg Lane on an emotional night, with Sunderland paying tribute to Bradley Lowery with a minute’s applause before kick-off.

Adam Matthews moves up the wing in Sunderland's friendly at Bury tonight. Picture by Frank Reid

Vito Mannone is beaten by Tutte's strike for Bury's opening goal. Picture by Frank Reid.