Sunderland started the Chris Coleman era with a 2-1 defeat at Championship high-fliers Aston Villa tonight to remain in bottom spot.

Former Wales boss Coleman, confirmed as manager on Sunday,saw the Black Cats succumb to strikes from Albert Adomah and Josh Onomah, before Lewis Grabban pulled one back. Sunderland, though, could not manage a leveller. Relive the action on our matchnight blog.

New Sunderland boss Chris Coleman watches his side at Villa Park. Picture by Frank Reid