Recall Borini & Kone? Stick with Khazri? The fan verdict on Sunderland's Tees-Wear derby selection calls

Sunderland fans are hoping to see David Moyes keep the faith with the forward line that finally ended an 11 hour goal drought against West Ham.

Wahbi Khazri made his first start in 7 months against the Hammers and scored direct from a corner in a superb individual display.

Fabio Borini came off the bench to score the equaliser, however, celebrating in front of the dug-out. Post-match he pointed out how successful Sunderland had been last season with himself, Khazri and Jermain Defoe playing as a forward three.

86% of Echo readers polled want to see Victor Anichebe keep his place ahead of the Italian as Sunderland go in search of their first win in the Premier league since the 4-0 win over Crystal Palace in February.

Middlesbrough are in poor form themselves, still searching for their first win since former Black Cat Steve Agnew took over from Aitor Karanka.

David Moyes' other big selection call will come in defence, after leaving Lamine Kone on the bench for the draw with West Ham.

Kone has struggled for form this season and was disappointing in the 3-0 defeat to Manchester United.

62% of Echo readers polled think the Ivorian shuld not be recalled on Wednesday night.

Seb Larsson will serve the second game of this three match suspension.