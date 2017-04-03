Reaching European final 'means everything' to Sunderland striker

Hot prospect Joel Asoro says it "means everything" to help Sunderland Under-23s reach a European final.

The second string will play Porto in the final of the Premier League International Cup after Elliott Dickman's side beat Norwich City 1-0 in the semi-final on Friday night.

The Swedish teenager scored the all-important goal inside 13 minutes, incisively going through on goal and making no mistake to fire Sunderland into the final.

And he has spoken of his pride at helping Dickman's side move one step closer to European glory.

"My main aim is always to help the team and score goals," said 17-year-old Asoro, who has been involved in the first team squad this season.

"I’m very happy because it is always good to score goals and especially in games like this where you can reach a final.

"My goal was the winning goal and that makes me happier - it is a great achievement for a club and all the lads deserve so much credit.

"It means everything to reach the final.

"The manager said before we went out to get into the final and that’s exactly what we did.

"We worked hard, it wasn’t easy but we got through it and that makes me very pleased."

Portuguese side Porto beat Swansea City in their semi-final to reach the final of the competition.

Details about the date and location of the final will be announced in due course.