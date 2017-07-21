Rafa Benitez says former Sunderland man Javier Manquillo has 'point to prove' at Newcastle United

Former Sunderland full back Javier Manquillo has completed a move to Newcastle United.

The 23-year-old has joined on a three-year deal from Atletico Madrid.

Manquillo joined Sunderland on loan last summer but struggled to impress and lost his place to Billy Jones.

He returned to the fold late in the season after an injury to Bryan Oviedo and fared better at left-back, scoring against Chelsea on the final day of the season.

Rafa Benitez said the full back had a 'point to prove'.

He said: "Like Jacob Murphy, Manquillo is another young player. He can play both sides of the defence and he has a lot of motivation because he knows he has a point to prove.

"He can still improve but he has played for Spain at under-21 level and that is because he is a good player, so hopefully he will show that form here."

Manquillo added: "I'm very happy to be here. From the first moment that Rafa Benítez called me, I just knew that I had to come here, to such a big club.

"I'm very happy with the challenge ahead.

"I've come here to work hard and give everything on and off the pitch. Hopefully then everything will go in the right direction."